Alfreton branch of Yorkshire Bank to close

The Alfreton branch of Yorkshire Bank is to close in June, it has been announced.

The company has announced plans to close 39 branches across the country with around 200 staff at risk redundancy.

The move is part of the company's strategy to "create a truly integrated digital, mobile, telephone and branch service for its customers" and comes in response to a decline in branch usage.

The Alfreton branch will close on June 2 with the nearest branch located 7.7 miles away in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Gavin Opperman, Customer Banking Director, Yorkshire Bank, said: “While the decision to close any branch is never an easy one, it is important that we, in line with other banks operating in the UK market, continue to respond to changes in the way customers want to bank with us.

“The changes continue our journey towards a model that combines an enhanced digital platform with a right sized branch network; allowing customers to interact with us through a wide range of channels – mobile, online, telephone, in-branch – whenever and however they want.”