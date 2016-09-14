ALERT: Convicted murderer flees open prison in Derbyshire

A convicted murderer has absconded from a Derbyshire open prison.

Police said Darren Jackson left HMP Sudbury on Tuesday morning.

Jackson was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court in 1986 to serve a life sentence for murder.

He had been released and later recalled to prison and was serving part of his sentence at HMP Sudbury.

The Manchester Evening News reports Jackson took the life of a mum-of-three.

Gill Ellis, 29, from Burnley, was stamped to death by Jackson as she made her way home from a Christmas party.

The court heard muggers had attacked Gill, stole her handbag and left her unconscious at a recreation ground.

Jackson then discovered her but instead of helping her he stamped on her and killed her.

The 51-year- old is described white, 6ft 4in tall and slim. He has short cropped grey hair and a tribal tattoo on his wrist.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police urgently on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.