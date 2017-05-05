ALERT: Be aware of these criminals calling at your doorstep

Residents are being urged to be vigilant about doorstep fraudsters posing as clueless tourists and police officers.

An Action Fraud spokesman explained: "There has been a series of recent incidents where a lone fraudster has approached victims whom they believe to be unfamiliar with the local area.

"They make an excuse to talk to the victims such as enquiring about directions or offering a recommendation for a good hotel.

"After this interaction, several other fraudsters will intervene purporting to be police officers in plain clothes and will sometimes present false identification as proof.

"The fake officers will then give a reason to examine the victims' wallet, purse or personal items.

"They may also examine the first fraudster's items or try to tell victims that the first fraudster is suspicious in order to gain victim trust and appear more realistic in their guise.

"After all the fake police 'checks' are finished, victims have then reported being handed back their personal items only to later realise that a quantity of money or valuables was missing."

How to protect yourself

- If an individual claims to be a police officer, ask for their name and rank, force and examine any identification presented. This is always good practice but especially important if they are not wearing a uniform

- The police will never ask for your passwords or PIN details. Do not give this information to anyone

- The police will never request that you withdraw/transfer any money to them or to a 'safe' account

- If you have been affected by this or any other fraud, report it to Action Fraud by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk