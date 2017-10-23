Advice over cloudy water in Rainworth

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer has offered advice to residents in Rainworth following complaints over cloudy water. Mr Spencer met Severn Trent Water representatives in London. He said: “I spoke to them about the fact many residents had complained of cloudy water in Rainworth and they told me emergency repair works can often result in the water being fully of tiny air bubbles, making it appear milky.

“When you draw tap water, if the cloudiness does not clear after a couple of minutes, then you should not drink it and contact Severn Trent about it.”