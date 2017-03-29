Adult volunteers needed for Royal Marines Cadets unit in Mansfield

Adult volunteers are being sought to help out the thriving Royal Marines Cadets (RMC) organisation in Mansfield.

The cadets are provided with a host of opportunities, including water-based activities and military-themed training such as field craft, weapons training, map-reading and drill. There are also annual camps and official events and ceremonies.

But the unit would like more adults to join to ensure that the youngsters get the most out of such exciting and life-enhancing experiences.

“You don’t need to have any military experience to be an adult volunteer, and a host of training is available,” said one of the current adults on board, Sergeant Joseph Haskew.

“I find my role even more rewarding than when I was a cadet. It is a really good group of young people. I look to get them to push each nother and work as a team. I try and stand aside and let the senior cadets take the lead, so it builds their confidence and adds to the teamwork aspect of the detachment.

“To see the cadets grow as they progress is very rewarding for me. It’s a really brilliant feeling, especially when you’re passing on your own knowledge.”

The RMCs, who are aged between 13 and 18, meet as part of Mansfield Sea Cadets on Quarry Lane every Tuesday and Thursday evening.

“We run the unit largely the same as the Sea Cadets,” added Sgt Haskew. “The content we cover is similar, but we have more specialist learning. While the Se Cadets focus on seamanship and boats, we focus on other elements.

“RMCs can go on Sea Cadets camps, and vice versa, but whereas the Sea Cadets will do, for example, five days on the water, we will do one day on the water and the rest doing other activities, including field craft.

“You can also still do what you want, ncluding aviation and seafaring. I think being an RMC offers a really nice balance of activities. We do need more adult volunteers, however.”

The Mansfield unit is one of only 14 Royal Marines Cadets detachments across the UK. Cadets pride themselves on being up for a challenge, teamwork and striving to improving themselves.

If you are interested in joining, either as a cadet or as an adult volunteer, call the East Midlands Reserves Forces and Cadets Association on 0115 9248628 or go to the Mansfield Sea and Royal Marines Cadets’ website.