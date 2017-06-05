Additional police patrols ahead of General Election

Nottinghamshire Police will have additional patrols ahead of this week’s General Election on Thursday, June 8.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: “Armed officers are patrolling as they normally do, as part of normal duties.

“We do have additional resources (armed and unarmed) available throughout the week and there are already detailed plans in place for policing the elections on Thursday.

“However, as the threat level remains ‘Severe’ and not up to Critical, there is no national additional armed response (Operation Temperer).”