Addict claimed CCTV of attack on drugs worker was faked

A Mansfield drug addict who punched her counselor after she was refused methadone claimed CCTV showing the attack had been “messed with”, a court heard.

Donna Marie Radford was refused the prescription when she turned up on September 9, last year, because her “speech was slurred and her eyes were like pinholes.”

Ruth Snodin, prosecuting, said Radford admitted she had taken a £5 bag of heroin before the appointment and drank three cans of lager.

She was swaying when the counselor reached out to break her fall and she lashed out, hitting the woman on the ear.

“She told the police the complainant was telling lies,” said Ms Snodin.

“She was shown CCTV footage of the incident. She said someone must have messed with it and denied the assault.”

Radford, 46, of Nottingham Road, later admitted the offence at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said Radford had been addicted for over 20 years. Her last conviction was for assault in 2008.

District Judge Andrew Mechin said: “You have been out of trouble for over eight years. You didn’t like that you couldn’t get what you wanted and you struck the lady.”

She was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 court costs.