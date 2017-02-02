Adam lands top apprentice role at Alpha Rail

A second West Notts College graduate has joined the Alpha Rail ranks as an apprentice.

Adam Skevington, 17, has joined the Sutton-in-Ashfield based metalwork manufacturer as a trainee CAD technician and project manager.

In his new role, Adam will join the CAD design team at Alpha Rail and assist with the design and production of the technical documents required for fabricators and machine engineers to follow in order to manufacture architectural metalwork.

The drawings can also be shown to provide customers with a 3D likeness of their finished product.

Adam said: “I’ve always been a very creative person and have a deep fascination with processes involving design and manufacturing. “I chose to join Alpha Rail because I wanted to improve my skills as a designer and develop my confidence in working in a professional environment. I’ve obviously made the right decision, because I’ve already learned so much.”

Technical director, Dean Briggs added: “Alpha Rail take a real pride in being able to offer employment opportunities to young people like Adam.

“I have no doubt that like many of our other apprentices, he will make a success of his career with us.”