Academy sets sights on new classrooms

Plans are being submitted to build a new block at an Ashfield school to reduce class sizes and give pupils a state-of-the-art education.

Quarrydale Academy, Sutton, has applied for planning permission to build a new humanities teaching block and vehicle drop off zone.

Tim Paling, academy headteacher, said pupils will be able to enjoy modern facilities when it is built to replace an ageing block which “leaks”.

A design and access statement for the development submitted to Ashfield District Council, the local planning authority, says the new block will form a key part of the flagship initiative by Mr Paling to improve teaching facilities and raise academic standards across the school.

Mr Paling said: “We are focusing on improving the facilities at the academy and reducing class sizes to make education more purposeful.

“We have a block which has leaks and are also putting in a bid to improve the facilities we have got there. The initial plans were to replace that building, but we might not have to go down that route.

“Plans have been submitted for the new building and we are hoping to have it completed by Easter next year.

“Currently there are seven teaching groups at Key Stage 3 and we will move to eight, which will reduce class sizes by five per class.”

In the planning application, Welham Architects say the old building still in use was built using the Clasp System, which is known for poor standards of insulation and construction.

The roof covering of the building has failed in numerous places and there is damage from water ingress into the classrooms.

A decision on the scheme is due by the end of May.