A-level pupil’s bid to be ‘baby of the house’

While most A-level students are concentrating on revising for exams, one Ashfield pupil has hopes to become the UK’s youngest MP as well as for good grades.

Arran Rangi, a student at Quarrydale Academy is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Mhairi Black to become the “baby of the House”

At just 18, if elected he would be the youngest MP to sit in the House of Commons in 350 years – but he will not even be able to attend the election count he has an exam early the next day.

Arran says his age is an not a disadvantage.

“I don’t see it as a problem, as an MP you are representing everyone, and having lived in Ashfield most of my life I do understand the local issues and want to help,” he said.

He also insists its not true that young people are not interested in politics.

He said: “A lot of my friends are interested, and even if they don’t vote for me, I want them to go out and vote.

“The right to vote is a precious, important thing, it has been fought for and some people still don’t have it so we must utilise it.”

Arran, says he is also the first person of colour to run for MP in Ashfield.

“It’s a really important thing for me because there’s very few British Sikh Asians in politics,” he added.