96-year-old pleads guilty to wife’s manslaughter

A 96-year-old Nottinghamshire man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his wife on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Jack Tindall was responsible for the death of his 88-year-old wife, Ernestine, at their home in Perlethorpe on August 3 last year.

The court heard the couple had been happily married for 68 years and were ‘devoted to one another’.

Mrs Tindall had been suffering with vascular dementia and required 24/7 care following a stroke she’d had in August 2015.

She had previously mentioned to her husband and other loved ones that she no longer wished to live.

A plea of manslaughter by diminished responsibility was accepted by the court.

Tindall, of Tuxford Road, Boughton, near Newark, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Speaking after the sentencing, Nottinghamshire Police Detective Inspector Justine Dakin said: “This is a tragic and desperately sad case for all concerned.”