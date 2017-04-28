43,000 breakdowns expected on UK roads this weekend

As drivers prepare to hit the roads and enjoy the early May bank holiday weekend, Green Flag is warning that 43,000 breakdowns will cause chaos on Britain’s roads, with 10 breakdowns taking place every minute.

More than 9,700 battery breakdowns are expected to occur along with 4,400 tyre-related and 2,900 engine-related issues causing delays and disruptions. 2,300 Brits will put the wrong fuel in their tanks while 900 will lock keys in their car.

According to Green Flag, the most common causes of early May bank holiday breakdowns (Saturday, April 28, to Monday, May 1) are:

Battery-related incident (9,800)

Tyre-related incident (4,400)

Engine (2,900)

Fuel-related issues (2,400)

Clutch issue (1,600)

Alternator issue (1,300)

Keys lost/locked in car (900)

Wheel (580)

Fuel pump issue (520)

Immobiliser (360)

Green Flag hopes the data will encourage people to check their cars before they travel to give them the best chance to make the most of their time off.

Nick Reid, head of automotive technology at Green Flag, said: “We don’t often get days off work so we want to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy the early May bank holiday to the fullest and not be stuck on the side of the road.

“The roads will be extremely busy, so it’s no wonder that a high number of breakdowns are predicted to take place, however, the majority of these breakdowns are avoidable. We’re expecting a breakdown every 10 minutes, so are urging people to ensure their car has been fully checked before hitting the road.”

In order to give Brits travelling over the early May bank holiday the best chance of getting to their destination no matter what, Green Flag has also prepared some hints and tips on how to avoid and prepare for breakdowns before you set off on the road:

Walk around the car and look for any signs of potential trouble, especially tyres and lights;

Check tyre pressures, spare included;

Check all fluid levels and top up if necessary;

Make sure you have breakdown cover. If you’re travelling abroad make sure your cover extends to your trip away. If it doesn’t, you may need to arrange separate cover;

Keep a road map in the car so you’ll be able to explain where you are when you call for help. Don’t rely on the map on your phone – you won’t always have signal;

Keep some coins or a phone card in the car in case you need to call for help and there’s no mobile phone signal;

Make sure your phone battery is topped up – think about buying an in-car charger just in case you need it;

Have the number for your emergency breakdown provider handy – you’ll usually find it on your policy certificate so you could keep this in the glove box;

Carry a red warning triangle at all times.

For more information about how to make sure your car is road-ready, visit www.greenflag.com.