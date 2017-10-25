27-year-old dies in Kirkby road collision

A 27-year-old man has died at the scene of an collision involving a motorbike and a van on Diamond Avenue, Kirkby.

A man aged 22, is also in hospital with critical injuries following the crash on Tuesday, October 24, at around 4.40pm.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Nottinghamshire Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, and particularly from anyone who may have dash-cam footage from this time.

Please call 101, quoting incident number 656 of 24 October 2017.