208 children need homes

Kind-hearted people are being asked to open up their homes to more than 200 youngsters from across the county who are in need of a safe place to stay.

Nottinghamshire County Council currently needs foster homes for 208 children across the county – and just over 100 of those are aged 11 or over.

Councillor Kate Foale, vice-chairman of the children and young people service’s committee and lead on children’s social care said the pressure to recruit new foster carers is ongoing.

“Finding sufficient numbers of the right carers is a challenge faced by all fostering services,” she said.

“In Nottinghamshire, we are particularly looking for foster carers to look after sibling groups and older children to provide them with a loving, secure home.”

Latest figures from the council reveal there are 634 children in foster care across Nottinghamshire with 426 fostering households.

“We need foster carers based in Nottinghamshire, who have the right skills and experience to do a job that is so rewarding,” added Cllr Foale. “If you are loving, understanding and resilient and would like to make a positive impact on a child’s life, we would very much like to hear from you.”

To help recruit more foster carers, the council is holding drop in sessions on the following days -

Thursday, September 29, 2pm to 4pm – Hucknall Library, in South Street

Thursday, October 20, 4pm to 6pm – West Bridgford Library, in Bridgford Road

Wednesday, November 16, 4pm to 6pm – Newark Library, Beaumond Gardens

People who are interested in becoming foster carers are invited to attend and talk to a friendly member of the fostering team.

The county council is currently showcasing a video highlighting how a loving home and stable family life can be the foundation for a child achieving his or her goals.

The film features proud foster carers Christine and Steve Birchnall, of Bassetlaw, who watched 15-year-old ward Caren Callaghan help Team GB win gold for inline hockey at last year’s Junior Olympics in California.

To find out more, or watch the video, visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/fostering or call 0300 500 8080.