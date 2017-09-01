200 homes plan for Forest Town unveiled

Plans for almost 200 new homes in Forest Town have been submitted to Mansfield District Council.

The proposal for 198 houses on land west Of Crown Farm Way, has been put forward by developers Gleeson Homes.

The plans will now be considered by Mansfield District Council. Consultation will continue until Thursday, September 14, and a decision is expected before Monday, November 20.

