£1million cash boost for Mansfield town centre

Mansfield is set to receive more than £900,000 to revitalise a town centre conservation area.

More than £17 million is to go towards revitalising 10 run-down conservation areas across the UK, marking 50 years since the protection for historic towns was introduced.

Projects receiving money from the Heritage Lottery Fund include Mansfield, which will receive £921,600, with a development grant of £72,500.

The money will progress plans to secure full funding from the Townscape Heritage programme.

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of the Heritage Lottery Fund, said:

We’ve seen first-hand the incredible difference it has made to local communities.

It can have a powerful effect not only on local pride but also on local economic prosperity.

It is 50 years since the concept of conservation areas was first introduced in England, Wales and Scotland, amid widespread concern over the pace of redevelopment in historic towns and cities.

The first conservation area was Stamford in Lincolnshire, which has 600 listed buildings, and there are now more than 10,000 such areas across the UK whose historic character is protected, although hundreds are considered to be “at risk”.

The 10 schemes, to receive funding from the Townscape Heritage programme, are:

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire £921,600.

Bradford, West Yorkshire £2,000,000.

Bishopwearmouth, Sunderland £1,998,900.

Stockton-on-Tees £2,000,000.

Underbanks, Stockport £1,842,200.

Lurgan, Northern Ireland £1,998,900.

Maybole, Scotland £1,999,900

Penicuik, Scotland £1,806,000.

Market Arcade, Newport, Wales £1,279,600.

Blaenavon, Wales £1,269,800.