18-year-old man dies after Notts crash

Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old man died following a collision on the A46.

A blue Seat Ibiza, which was travelling toward Newark, left the road between the Showground Island and Winthorpe Island at around 12.30am yesterday (Wednesday 27 September 2017). The man, who has now been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound carriageway was closed while investigations were carried out but it reopened at around 7.10am.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash-cam footage, is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 7 of 27 September 2017.