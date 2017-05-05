14 drivers snared in Mansfield road operation

Fourteen drivers were snared by police in an operation to combat the four main causes of fatal crashes

The two-hour 'Fatal 4' operation, conducted in Berry Hill on Thursday morning, was focused on drivers speeding, failing to wear seat belts, using mobile phones while driving and drink driving.

Twelve motorists were caught speeding. They could now face a £100 fixed penalty notice and three points on their licence or may have the option to complete a speed awareness course. They could face court if a very high speed was recorded or if it was a repeat offence.

One driver now faces a £200 fixed penalty notice and six points on their licence for driving while using a mobile phone.

Another driver faces a £100 fixed penalty notice for not wearing a seatbelt.

One vehicle was seized for not being taxed.

Inspector Nick Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We ran this operation as a result of concerns from the local community about the volume and speed of traffic since the Marr Road closure. It's part of the bypass that has been closed for several months due to a new housing development being built.

"As a result motorists have been using other local roads as a rat run.

"With limited resources, we don't undertake these road safety operations lightly but if there's a specific problem that needs addressing we will do so accordingly as we have here.

"Operations like these enable us to focus our efforts and educate motorists about how their driving can have an impact on not only themselves but other road users such as motorcyclists and cyclists. We are committed to making the roads safer for all.

"Driving just 10mph over the limit in a collision can make the difference between a child dying or surviving which is why it's vital drivers adhere to the speed limit."