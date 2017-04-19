10 reasons to be proud of Mansfield

We could all do more to big up our town, so we’ve put together a list of some of the best things about Mansfield.

Whether it’s our sporting champions, our rich mining heritage, our local legends and heroes or maybe just our decent, down-to-earth people – there’s plenty about our area to shout about.

Mansfield is the biggest town in Nottinghamshire.

We’ve got great sport, great bars, great people.

We’re one of the happiest places in the UK as well. In a report last year, Mansfield placed third among the most satisfied districts, with 32.3 per cent of people rating their life satisfaction as nine or 10 out of 10.