Your weekly horoscopes with Russell Grant

Russell Grant here with your horoscopes for the week beginning July 29.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Home is where the heart is. This is a wonderful time to attend a family reunion or host a big meal for your nearest and dearest. Having a rewarding personal life will help you deal with career anxiety. There’s lots of drama taking off on the professional front. An oppressive boss or difficult colleague seems intent on squashing your enthusiasm. If you want to leave your job, keep these plans secret. You are best off keeping things under wraps now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

You’ll be encouraged by the positive feedback you receive in every area of life. If you’ve posted a profile on a dating website, you’ll get several enthusiastic responses. Do you have a blog? Don’t be surprised when readership increases. Do you have an online business? You’ll notice a sharp uptick in profits. Be very careful when hiring additional staff. Someone who seems to have an ideal CV is hiding troubling behaviour. Check references.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

More money for luxuries will become available. This is a great time to splash out on creature comforts. You’ll find some beautiful furnishings and artwork for your home. If you’ve been thinking of relocating, you’ll find a beautiful new abode. Arguments over joint finances will put strain on an intimate relationship. It’s time to have a serious discussion about your future. Unless you can reach an agreement about your spending priorities, you’ll part ways.

CANCER (June22 - July 23)

People are drawn to your wit, charm and tenderness. If you’re looking for love, you’ll find it easily. Just be sure to join hearts with someone who is worthy of your affection. Instead of pairing up with a wild rebel, keep your eyes open for an accomplished individual who is just as ambitious as you. Anyone who is threatened by your career should be avoided like the plague. You have good organisational and leadership skills. Do your best to develop them.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

Working behind the scenes on a creative project will be rewarding. Although you love the spotlight, you could use some time away from public scrutiny. Being on your own will allow your imagination to run free. Prepare to have some surprising breakthrough. Work will feel oppressive. You’re tired of butting heads with a colleague who constantly demands to get their way. Instead of putting up with this nonsense, look for another job. You’ll find a better situation.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

Expressions of gratitude and love from friends should be fully embraced. You’ve always had difficult receiving grace. Don’t make that mistake now, when your friends want to celebrate you. If someone invites you on an all expenses paid vacation, accept.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Representing a company or client will be highly successful. People respond well to your gracious attitude and quick wit. After a few successful presentations, you should ask for a raise. Your talent is worth its weight in gold. Charge accordingly. A jealous relative will try to spoil your enjoyment of this success. Turn a deaf ear to their backhanded compliments. Surround yourself with friends who are happy for you. Be selective about the company you keep.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Indulge your love of art, beauty and luxury. Recently, you’ve been working hard to expand your income. It’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labour. If you’re overdue for a vacation, plan a trip to a country that is known for its timeless beauty. Beware of exchanging angry words with someone who is trying to provoke you. Hurling insults in the heat of the moment will come back to haunt you. It’s better to walk away from taunting remarks than engage in a fight.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

A passionate romance causes your creativity to flow. It’s easy to develop a creative project when you have the unconditional love of a partner. Are you single? You will meet someone special through a relative. Allow yourself to be set up on a blind date. Money is tight. When friends invite you on expensive outings, politely decline. Explain you are trying to save money. People will be sensitive to your situation when you’re honest about it.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

A business or romantic partnership will be emotionally rewarding. It feels wonderful to have the support of someone who truly cares about you. If you’ve been thinking about getting engaged or married, this would be an ideal time to do so. Beware of getting into a professional power struggle. Throwing your weight around will cause great resentment. You’ll be able to get your way, but at a very steep price. It’s best to err on the side of cooperation.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Work will be a source of profound joy. You’ll be able to put a creative spin on things. Being able to trust your instincts is a priceless gift. In the past, you’ve been discouraged from taking an imaginative approach. That won’t be the case now, when your ideas will be well received. Secret enemies are spreading gossip about you. Be ready to deflect it. By continuing to deliver flawless work on time and under budget, you’ll silence all the haters.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

You’ll get creative inspiration from a foreign culture. Learning about another country’s musical, painting or storytelling tradition will inform your own work. If you’re inspired to go on a pilgrimage, do it. Friends are pressuring you to go in a direction that displeases you. Don’t cave into the pressure. You have to follow your heart, especially in matters of romance and finance. Your needs are different from your loved ones. Be true to yourself.