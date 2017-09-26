The 13 different styles of British homes - which style is yours?

Your home is your castle, so the saying goes; and there’s no doubt that Britain has a rich architectural history.
Properties in the UK range in style from thatched Tudor cottages, right through to modern, new build, eco-friendly homes and a new series of illustrations put together by made.com have charted the ever-evolving architectural styles of British homes since the 1400s to show just how much they have changed over the years.
