RETRO: Historic footage shows Royal visit to Portland Training College

This fascinating footage needs no introduction.

The Bristh Pathé video shows various Royal visits to Mansfield’s Portland Cottage between the years of 1949 and 1953.

The cuts are taken from newsreel footage of the occasions.

The medley includes various shots of Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth II) and Prince Philip (Duke of Edinburgh) at Mansfield, Portland Training College.

Another clip shows the Royal car drawing up in grounds of college. The Duke of Portland (President of the College - aka William Arthur Henry Cavendish-Bentinck) and the Duchess (Ivy Gordon-Lennox) of Portland waiting to greet the Duke and Princess. We also see the Duke and Princess being received by the Duke and Duchess of Portland and the Chaplain of the College. The Duke and Duchess lead the Princess and Prince past a line of nurses.

Another cut sees Elizabeth and the Duke of Portland walking past choirboys to platform for laying the foundation stone.

We watch Prince Philip inspecting a Boys Brigade Guard of Honour.

The Duchess of Portland is also seen presenting Elizabeth with a gift of silver for Prince Charles.