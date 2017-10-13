Half-term days out in Notts that won't break the bank

With October half term fast approaching and the summer holidays barely out of sight, cash-strapped Nottinghamshire families will be wondering how they are going to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays.
To help inspire, Voucherbox has collated some of the top things for a family of four to do in Nottinghamshire which won’t break the bank, and White Post Farm in Farnsfield is one of the activities featured.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.